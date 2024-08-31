3 Unmissable Photos of Skylar Diggins-Smith From Her SI Swimsuit Trip to Guana Island
A decade ago, Skylar Diggins-Smith was fresh out of her rookie season in the WNBA when she got the call from SI Swimsuit. She was invited on a trip to Guana Island and given the chance to grace the pages of the annual issue.
At the time, the talented point guard wasn’t perhaps as used to being in front of the camera lens as she is now. She was fresh out of college and it was the early days of social media—there wasn’t the same sort of media coverage then that there is now. On top of that, posing in swimsuits was foreign to her. But that didn’t stop her from accepting the invitation—and it certainly wasn’t reflected in the beautiful photos captured by Adam Franzino.
“As the shoot went along, I got more and more comfortable,” the 34-year-old admitted. That comfort is evident in the photographs from the day.
The trip was one of Diggins-Smith’s first forays into posing for the camera. But these days, dressing up and capturing her glamorous fashion moments is something more of a given. Over the years, she has leaned into her passion for fashion, weaving it in and around her basketball career and successfully fostering both.
In other words, she has no trouble making the WNBA arena tunnels her runway—or posing for the flashing cameras as she walks to the Seattle Storm locker room in her best style. But that very grace and comfortability in front of the camera started back in 2014, when she traveled to Guana Island with the brand. Below are some photos that prove as much.