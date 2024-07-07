4 Astonishing SI Swim Photos of Ashley Graham in Turks and Caicos
When Ashley Graham posed for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in 2016, she ended up earning the cover and became the first plus-sized model in the publication’s history to do so. The Nebraska native traveled to Turks and Caicos for her photo shoot.
Graham returned to the fold each of the next two years, posing for the magazine in Fiji and Nevis. Her cover girl moment was a major one for the model, who at the time told Elle the moment would “go down in the history books.”
“[The cover] was proof ... that no matter what your dreams and goals and desires are to be whatever in the industry you’re in, you can do it. Don’t let your image, don’t let your size, hold you back. If I had let my hips or my jiggly thighs hold me back or the fact that I’ve got these big heavy breasts, then I would not be where I am today,” Graham told the outlet. “And I don’t want women to hold themselves back. I think there are too many women who are self-conscious about the way they look―the way they see themselves in the mirror. I hope that this cover is a testament to them, proving to them that they are beautiful no matter what.”
The 36-year-old mom of three is a body confidence and self-love activist who uses her platform to encourage women to accept themselves just as they are. Outside of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Graham has been featured in the likes of Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar and other notable publications.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snaps from her cover feature in Turks and Caicos, captured by James Macari.