4 Colorful SI Swimsuit Photos of Mia Kang in Mexico
After being declared the winner of the 2016 Model Search contest, Mia Kang returned to the SI Swimsuit fold in ’17 as a brand rookie. The Hong Kong native traveled to Mexico for the latter occasion, where she was photographed by Ruven Afanador.
While posing for that year’s magazine in Mexico, Kang donned several colorful bikinis as she nailed her poses on the beach. Upon reflecting on the job later, she referred to the feature as a “dream come true.”
“I truly felt like I got to be myself and that was nurtured, embraced and encouraged,” she told Galore Mag. “It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic establishment and be a part of that with some of the most beautiful women in history. SI [Swimsuit] and the lovely people that work there have a way of making you feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, but more importantly in the issue, because of the woman that you are and not just for what you look like. You get the travel to the most stunning beaches on the planet, wear the itsy bitsiest bikinis and have fun—it’s the ideal job!
Outside of SI Swimsuit, Kang has also modeled for brands like Banana Republic and Lululemon, and has been featured in publications including British Vogue and Vogue Portugal. She’s also a published author, trained Muay Thai fighter and mental health advocate who uses her platform to be outspoken about her prior experience with an eating disorder.
Below are a few of our favorite photos from Kang’s rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Mexico.