4 Dazzling Mother Nature-Inspired Photos of Melissa Wood-Tepperberg in Dominica
When she traveled to the Caribbean country of Dominica for her rookie photo shoot in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg could not contain her excitement.
“Being with [photographer] Yu Tsai and MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and the entire team, I have to say that I felt so entirely supported throughout every single step of the way,” she stated of her time on location. “It’s like working with a well-oiled machine, and I just felt like I was able to fully be myself and bring forward the real me in the most effortless way with incredible direction.”
The workout and wellness leader sported several Mother Nature-inspired styles for her time in front of Yu Tsai’s lens, including natural elements like sea sponge and shells. Wood-Tepperberg’s swimsuits were true works of art, and the pieces she wore helped her feel comfortable in her own skin—something she’s continued to prioritize since entering her 40s.
“I feel so good about it. I think the Melissa in her 20s looked at 40 [like] … if you don’t reach things by the age of 40, that was it,” she said. “That was the old mentality that I had, and now I’m just scratching the surface. Like things get better; you become more yourself at this age. So I feel really good about it.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Wood-Teppeberg’s rookie feature in Dominica from last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.