5 Astounding Photos of Hunter McGrady in Mexico
Seven years after first stepping on the SI Swimsuit set, Hunter McGrady landed not one, but two covers of the 60th anniversary issue this year. The 31-year-old model made her debut in Anguilla in 2017, and returned to the fold each year through 2020. After a single-year hiatus, McGrady returned in ’22 and ’24.
This year, the California native traveled to Mexico, where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in a series of neutral and animal print swimsuits. While on set, she dazzled in cream, orange and black one-pieces and bikinis that highlighted her curves. McGrady was also captured in Hollywood, Fla., by the same photographer, where she participated in a group feature with 26 fellow brand icons. Both photo shoots resulted in a cover feature for the mom of two.
Shortly after the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issues hit newsstands, McGrady took to Instagram to dedicate her cover feature in Mexico to fellow women.
“To the women who have never seen themselves reflected in the world around them, who have been told they are not enough, and yet persist tirelessly—this is for you,” she wrote. “To those who harbor dreams deemed too ambitious, and to those who pour their hearts into everything they do, your strength is an inspiration. To the mothers who hesitate to embrace boldness, wear the swimsuit, or love themselves in their evolving forms, know that your courage is a beacon. To every woman who aspires to have it all, remember that each victory is a victory for us all, and a collective step forward. Here’s to us, ladies.”
Below, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite photos from McGrady’s 2024 SI Swimsuit feature in Mexico.