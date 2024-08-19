5 Bold Pics From Emily Ratajkowski’s SI Swim Photo Shoot on the Shores of St. Lucia
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has had a super stacked and successful few years. From Glamour UK and Vogue Australia covers to an AG Jeans line and an Alani nutrition campaign, the former Victoria‘s Secret model has become a runway and fashion show stalwart, as well as a Met Gala regular.
A decade ago, she landed one of her first major gigs with SI Swimsuit. The 33-year-old made her debut with the franchise in 2014, double-dipping for a beautiful feature on the beaches of St. Lucia, as well as a daring and unique bodypaint photo shoot. She returned to the fold the following year, traveling to Hawai’i with photographer Yu Tsai.
Today, the mom of one is adamant about making the modeling and fashion industries safer and more comfortable for future generations. She’s also the host of the High Low with EmRata podcast and the founder of swimwear brand Inamorata. The My Body author uses her platform to advocate for social issues she cares about, while also sharing a behind the scenes look at her glamorous life.
“There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing career paths or giving up. I stopped totally modeling when I went to college and I thought I was going to become an artist, and then I left and started modeling full time and then I sort of dabbled in acting,” she stated in 2022 of her career path. “ ... I feel like I am constantly evolving. What I like now is that, in my career, things are more in my hands and in my control.”
Below are five beautiful images from Ratajkowski’s SI Swimsuit debut in St. Lucia with photographer Walter Iooss Jr.