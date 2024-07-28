5 Bright and Beautiful Swimsuit Photos of Genie Bouchard in Turks and Caicos
After turning pro in 2009, Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard reached her career high of world No. 5 in October of 2014, the same year she came in runner-up at Wimbledon. The 30-year-old athlete went on to compete at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
The following year, Bouchard made her SI Swimsuit debut when she traveled to Turks and Caicos for a beautiful beachside photo shoot in colorful suits with visual artist Emmanuelle Hauguel. She returned to the fold in 2018, when she worked with James Macari in Aruba and donned a completely different color palette, sporting all black swimwear on the sand.
The first time she posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, Bouchard expressed feeling both “excited” and “nervous,” though she quickly found her footing and comfortability on set, thanks to a bit of prep work in practicing her poses at home beforehand.
“There’s one shot that sticks out in my mind when I had an umbrella and I was jumping and I was trying to do these really high jumps but also be elegant and control my face at the same time. It was the most athleteic shot of the day, for sure,” Bouchard stated while on set. “I was jumping into the air holding an umbrella in the wind over and over and over again. Everyone was raving about the umbrella shots so I did go up to the computer and I definitely looked very athletic kind of like leaping into the air so I was proud of that.
Below, find a few of our favorite snapshots from the tennis pro’s SI Swimsuit feature in Turks and Caicos.