5 of Chrissy Teigen’s Best SI Swim Photos From Indonesia
Chrissy Teigen first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2010, when her photo shoot in the Maldives earned her Rookie of the Year honors. She’s returned to the fold on numerous occasions since, and landed the cover of the 50th anniversary magazine following her feature in the Cook Islands with fellow brand models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.
While it would be difficult to select our favorite magazine spread of Teigen’s, her most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot was a rather memorable one, as the Utah native posed for that year’s publication just a few months postpartum.
Teigen gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Luna, in April 2016. Today, she and her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, are the proud parents of four children. Their son, Miles, was born in May 2018, while the couple’s two youngest children, Esti and Wren, were welcomed in January and June of last year, respectively.
“I haven’t shot since [having the] baby,” Teigen said at the time of getting back to work after the birth of her first child. “But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”
Naturally, the 38-year-old nailed all of her poses while on location in Sumba Island, Indonesia, and her time with photographer James Macari resulted in some truly stunning imagery. Below, find just a few of our favorites from the occasion.