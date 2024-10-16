5 Dazzling Photos of Birthday Girl Naomi Osaka in Malibu

Swimsuit

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif.
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Happy birthday to Naomi Osaka! The professional tennis player and 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model turns 27 today. In honor of her special day on Oct. 16, we’re throwing it back to the athlete’s cover girl moment in Malibu, Calif., a few years ago.

“It feels really amazing, just growing up and watching so many incredible women grace this cover,” Osaka stated while on set. “For me, it feels like a dream. I remember the Tyra Banks issue, I remember Beyoncé’s.”

Though she’s best known for her accomplishments on the court, Osaka displayed her talent in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s lens while on set. She rocked a number of bold and beautiful swimwear looks, from vibrant one-pieces to neon bikinis, and though she expressed being nervous, the resulting photographs show nothing but confidence.

“I do have a bit of nerves being photographed in a bikini,” Osaka admitted. “Just because I feel like it’s something that I’ve never done before, so it’s a tiny bit out of my element ... You could see someone and think they’re the most confident person, but deep down, I think that everyone is a bit insecure of something. I know a lot of people say ‘fake it until you make it,’ and I think there’s a lot of people that are really good at that. I feel like if you’re confident in something, then eventually it’ll sort of catch on and you’ll just become a confident person.”

Osaka is nothing but self-assured on the court. Throughout her professional career, the tennis player has claimed four Grand Slam singles titles and was named one of Sports Illustrated’s Sportspersons of the Year in 2020. Last year, Osaka welcomed a daughter named Shai and temporarily stepped away from the court. Following her return to tennis, she has advocated for paid parental leave and is an outspoken mental health advocate.

In honor of her special day today, Osaka shared the sweetest photo of herself as a little girl on Instagram, as well as a sweet message with her 2.8 million followers and many adoring fans. “27 🎀💕✨ grateful for another year and all the people I’ve met along the way,” she wrote. “Thank you ❤️.”

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots Yu Tsai captured of Osaka during her 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo shoot in Malibu, Calif., where she displayed nothing but confidence.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka. Earrings by Misho. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Beads Byaree. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Louis Vuitton x Naomi Osaka. Dress by Michael Schmidt. Earrings by Ana Khouri. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Dos Gardenias. Necklace by Sophie Buhai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Anita Ko. Ring by Khiry. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
