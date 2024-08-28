5 Incredible Neon Swimsuit Photos of Hunter McGrady in Costa Rica
Hunter McGrady made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017, and this year, the 31-year-old mom of two was declared a brand legend. Following that very first feature in Anguilla, in which she modeled nothing but bodypaint, McGrady returned to the fold for her sophomore photo shoot, which took place in a New York studio.
In 2019, the California native traveled to Costa Rica, and has since been photographed in Bali, Belize, Mexico and Hollywood, Fla., for the annual issue.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model,” McGrady stated while on location in the Sunshine State earlier this spring. “I never thought that this would be available to me. To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”
In addition to her career in front of the lens, McGrady is also a podcast cohost and a staunch advocate for body positivity and diversity. She uses her platforms to remind her fans and followers that inclusion matters, while also sharing behind the scenes snippets from her work and family life.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from the Model Citizen podcast cohost’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Costa Rica for the 2019 issue. While on set with photographer James Macari, McGrady donned several bright one-pieces and neon bikinis that are just as trendy today as they were back then.