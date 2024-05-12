5 Incredible Neon Swimsuit Pics of Surfer Malia Manuel in Turks and Caicos
Professional surfer Malia Manuel put her skills on display when she posed for the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue in Turks and Caicos. A native of Hawai’i, the 30-year-old athlete worked with photographer James Macari to create a series of stunning images that showcased Manuel on her surf board, in the water and on the sands of the tropical location.
Manuel, who has been surfing since she was a young girl, had no problem getting comfortable in front of Macari’s lens while on location posing in swimsuits, and the action-packed photos that resulted from the session prove just that.
“I’ve been so comfortable surfing events for over a decade and growing up on an island my whole life and been in a swimsuit since I was a little girl, and thought this was the perfect opportunity to do something different and really meet new people and come to such a beautiful part of the world that I wouldn’t really come [to] for surfing,” Manuel shared while on location. “Just growing up and seeing all the past Swim Issues and all the models, it was really fun to go back and pick inspiration and kind of prep and I’m so happy I committed and came.”
The Sclpt Co. cofounder donned several neon bikinis and cut-out one-pieces while in Turks and Caicos, each of which popped against the backdrop of the location’s idyllic surroundings. Below are just a few of our favorite snaps that Macari captured of Manuel for the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue.