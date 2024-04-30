5 Incredible Photos of Berkleigh Wright in Belize
Shortly after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search open casting call last fall, Berkleigh Wright found herself in Belize for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature, a moment she refers to as “unlike anything that I could have ever imagined.”
Wright, a 29-year-old NFL cheerleader, model and technical account manager/analyst, will appear in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, and we couldn’t be more excited for her to join the family.
When it came time to apply for last year’s Swim Search, Wright ultimately decided to throw her name in the ring because her own personal ethos aligned so well with the brand’s mission.
“I took this leap of faith [and applied for Swim Search] because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” Wright says. “It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”
Wright exemplifies what it means to “Be Legendary,” which is the theme for the franchise’s forthcoming 60th anniversary issue. Just like the models whom she admires most, including Vendela Kirsebom, Camille Kostek and Cindy Crawford, Wright uses her platform to encourage women to embrace themselves just as they are.
“When I think of SI Swimsuit, I think ‘strong’ because I think the brand is made up of such a diverse group of really, really strong women that support other strong women, and it makes you just want to be a better version of yourself,” she notes.
Ahead of the issue's release in May, take a sneak peek at just a few of the stunning images Wright took with photographer Derek Kettela in Belize.