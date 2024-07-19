5 Jaw-Dropping Photos of Emily DiDonato Rocking Cowgirl Vibes
While the coastal cowgirl aesthetic has been trending in recent years, model Emily DiDonato was embracing the traditional Western-inspired theme way back in 2020. The 33-year-old model traveled out west for the SI Swimsuit Issue that year, where she combined swimwear and ranch attire for a stunning photo shoot in Saratoga, Wyo.
The New York native first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2013, when her feature took her to Namibia. Following her photo shoot in southwest Africa, she returned to the fold each year through ’16, posing for the magazine in Switzerland, Hawai’i and Turks and Caicos. After taking a few years off, she made her triumphant return in 2020, and the mom of two then made a follow-up appearance in the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue with a feature in Sacramento, Calif.
Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, DiDonato is known for her collaborations with brands like Maybelline and Acqua Di Gioia. Today, she is the host of ReModeling With Emily DiDonato, a podcast in which she interviews friends and fellow industry stalwarts like Kate Love and Katrina Scott. She is also the cofounder of Covey, a simplistic skincare brand that helps to minimize your daily routine with clean and efficient products. Learn more about the brand—and DiDonato’s personal skincare routine—here.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from DiDonato’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Wyoming, captured by photographer Ruven Afanador. Find the full gallery of images here.