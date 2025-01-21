5 Tips for Getting a Better Night’s Sleep, According to a Certified Sleep Specialist
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
If you’ve ever struggled to get a good night’s rest, you know how inhibiting lack of sleep can be on your life. Not only does quality sleep help you function better the next day, it can also impact your ability to fight illnesses (something we all need during cold and flu season) and decrease your risk of health problems like heart disease, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
We recently chatted with Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, a board certified pediatrician and board certified sleep specialist, to understand the ins and outs of quality sleep in order to learn how we can improve our sleep hygiene in the new year and beyond.
Dr. Holliday-Bell stresses that good quality rest is the “foundation for achieving other healthy goals and improving quality of life,” so it makes sense to prioritize better sleep when you’re also focusing on other goals like improving fitness, managing stress or boosting productivity.
“Sleep supports recovery, sharpens focus and enhances both physical and mental performance,” she says. “By prioritizing quality rest, you’re setting the foundation for better health, energy, and success in every area of life.”
5 tips for getting a better night’s sleep
Outside of any medical conditions that may be causing you to struggle to catch those Zzzs, there are several lifestyle changes you can make to get a better night’s sleep, according to Dr. Holliday-Bell.
Stick to a consistent schedule
“Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, helps regulate your body’s internal clock, improving both sleep quality and how you feel during the day,” Dr. Holliday-Bell states.
Create an electronic-free wind-down routine
While it’s tempting to scroll through social media in bed, avoid screens at least 60 minutes before bed, she advises. “The blue light from phones and TVs can suppress melatonin, the hormone that makes you sleepy. Instead, try reading, journaling or meditating,” The Solution Is Sleep founder suggests.
Limit caffeine and alcohol
Be aware of what time of day you’re drinking your last cup of coffee, as “caffeine can disrupt your sleep for up to 6 to 8 hours after consumption,” Dr. Holliday-Bell notes. “And while alcohol might help you fall asleep, it often leads to lighter, less restorative sleep later in the night.”
Optimize your sleep environment
Consider making a few upgrades to your bedroom in order to improve your sleep quality. “A dark, cool and quiet bedroom is key,” Dr. Holliday-Bell shares. “Invest in blackout curtains, white noise machines and a good-quality mattress and pillows.”
Stop overthinking sleep
“If you occasionally have trouble sleeping, don’t stress about it,” Dr. Holliday-Bell adds. “Instead, get out of bed, do something relaxing and return to bed when you feel sleepy. The pressure to sleep often makes insomnia worse.”
