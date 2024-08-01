6 Jaw-Dropping Photos of Alexis Ren That Earned Her the Rookie of the Year Title
Alexis Ren made a splash with her SI Swimsuit feature in 2018. The model, who first rose to fame as an Instagram and Tumblr travel influencer, posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Aruba. She totally blew the team away, and secured the coveted Rookie of the Year title.
The content creator, who is the cofounder of online wellness community We Are Warriors, had an absolute blast while on location with the franchise. The Latency and The Enforcer actress showed off her dance moves and proved her skills as a classically trained ballerina. The 27-year-old, who also appeared on Dancing With the Stars that year, was even captured holding some cool, artistic and difficult positions.
“I appreciate Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board. I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance,” the Santa Monica, Calif., native said. “Being Rookie of the Year has been a goal of mine since I was 13. I remember marveling over how beautifully powerful the models looked in the magazine with my mom. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] knows how to capture the fire in women. It’s an honor. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] features empowering females flaunting what the universe gifted us. Female energy is something this world needs more of. I wanted my shoot to convey power, strength and love.”
Below are six of our favorite photos from Ren’s 2018 SI Swimsuit feature in Aruba.