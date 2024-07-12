6 Phenomenal Photos From Lily Aldridge’s Unforgettable Cover Shoot in Cook Islands
Supermodel Lily Aldridge had an exciting and impressive debut year with the SI Swimsuit. She traveled to the Cook Islands and landed on the front of the most iconic issues in brand history—the 50th anniversary magazine. She posed for photographer James Macari alongside fellow franchise legends Chrissy Teigen and Nina Adgal in 2014, and it was a moment we will truly never get over. The trio returned to the fold (and cover) for this year’s special 60th anniversary issue.
The 38-year-old starred in the magazine for two years after her first appearance, traveling to Washington for her sophomore shoot and strutting her stuff on the shores of Turks and Caicos in 2016.
“[Being back for the 60th anniversary issue] means so much to me. Growing up, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was such an iconic magazine. So many of the women who graced the cover are inspirations to me and still are. To be following in their footsteps and be considered a Legend for this incredible brand is a huge honor,” she gushed while on location with visual artist Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. in February. “What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ [Day, editor in chief] is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important. Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that. I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important. The women who are a part of this Legends shoot really do that for each other and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Today, the mom of two, who shares her kids Dixie and Winston Roy with husband and musician Caleb Followill, is still dominating the modeling and fashion industries. From hosting live shows and starring in a Gap campaign, to supporting charitable organizations and stunning on red carpets, Aldridge is doing what she loves and loving what she’s doing.
Below are six marvelous images from her SI Swimsuit debut (and cover shoot) in the Cook Islands.