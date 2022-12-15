7 of Nina Agdal’s Best Photos From Mexico

Nina Agdal has graced the pages of SI Swimsuit on six different occasions. The native of Denmark made her first appearance in 2012 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to be featured every year through 2017, landing the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

Agdal grew up playing basketball and has been a longtime fitness fan. She recently became a certified holistic health coach and is currently training to become a certified Pilates instructor. In March 2020, she launched an app on Playbook called The Agdal Method to share her knowledge with her fans.

The model traveled throughout the world with SI Swimsuit to destinations including the Desroches Islands in the Seychelles, Hayman Island in Australia, the Cook Islands, Zanzibar and more. Her last photo shoot with SI Swimsuit was in 2017 in Tulum, Mexico, working with Ruven Afanador. Take a look at some of our favorite moments from that photo shoot below.