Nina Agdal on being a Swimsuit veteran
7 of Nina Agdal’s Best Photos From Mexico

The SI Swimsuit model stunned on her latest SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.

Nina Agdal has graced the pages of SI Swimsuit on six different occasions. The native of Denmark made her first appearance in 2012 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to be featured every year through 2017, landing the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

Agdal grew up playing basketball and has been a longtime fitness fan. She recently became a certified holistic health coach and is currently training to become a certified Pilates instructor. In March 2020, she launched an app on Playbook called The Agdal Method to share her knowledge with her fans. 

The model traveled throughout the world with SI Swimsuit to destinations including the Desroches Islands in the SeychellesHayman Island in Australia, the Cook Islands, Zanzibar and more. Her last photo shoot with SI Swimsuit was in 2017 in Tulum, Mexico, working with Ruven Afanador. Take a look at some of our favorite moments from that photo shoot below.

swim164_tk2_02197_rawwmfinal1920_0jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

swim164_tk2_04693_rawwmfinal1920jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

swim164_tk2_00876_rawwmfinal1920jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

swim164_tk2_03291_rawwmfinal1920jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

swim164_tk2_02068_rawwmfinal1920jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

swim164_tk2_01680_rawwmfinal1920_0jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

swim164_tk2_03468_rawwmfinal1920jpg

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.

