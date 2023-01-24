Eight Amazing Photos of Maggie Rawlins Dazzling in Neon in Florida

Maggie Rawlins made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2021 when she was photographed in Hollywood, FL by James Macari. A registered nurse-turned-fashion model from South Carolina, Rawlins appeared in the pages of Love Magazine and on the cover of Elle Croatia before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, she volunteered in New York City hospitals and as a OneWorld Health Ambassador, bringing affordable, high-quality healthcare to underserved communities.

Rawlins is a strong advocate for self-love and preaching kindness. She told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, "I just want to be able to speak a positive light to younger generations. I think of my niece and growing up in a social media world where women are looked at in negative lights and talked about in a negative way, and every part of their body is scrutinized, when it just should be celebrated."

Take a look back at eight of her most breathtaking images from the neon-filled photo shoot.