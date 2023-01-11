8 Beautiful Photos of Surfer Courtney Conlogue in Turks and Caicos

Professional surfer Courtney Conlogue was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2020 when she was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos.

The Santa Ana, Calif., native learned to surf when she was only 4 years old, and in 2004, she became the youngest athlete to ever be selected to the U.S. Junior Surf Team. She was only 11 at the time.

Years later, Conlogue was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame in Huntington Beach, Calif., as the Woman of the Year in 2019. She is a two-time runner-up for the world surfing title.

The 30-year-old said that she felt “grateful” to be among so many other powerful athletes who have been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue.

“A lot of the individuals that have done the issue, like Ronda [Rousey] and Serena Williams, you know, there are so many women that are just so powerful and are moving their sports,” she said.

Conlogue added that she always strives to be her authentic self, while also pushing herself to achieve more.

“I really think what you do beyond what you practice in sport creates what you are once you put that jersey on, and I practice being the best version of me daily,” she said. “That’s why I handle my life with levity and humor, but then I have that focus and that power too. There’s that time where I flip that switch and game’s on. I might smile, but trust me, I want to win.”

Below are eight of our favorite photos from Conlogue’s 2020 feature in the Maldives.