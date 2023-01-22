Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley made her SI Swimsuit debut when she posed for photographer Adam Franzino on Guana Island in 2014.

The 35-year-old athlete got her start at five years old and won her first major national surfing title when she was just 16.

“For me, growing up, I always was super into like, competing to be the best, training, and that required a lot of stuff besides surfing,” she said in an interview with The Intertia. She noted that after a trip to Europe when she was recognized for her social media presence rather than her athletic prowess, she really understood the power of the internet as a means to build her brand.

Today, Ashley has one million Instagram followers, where she frequently posts surfing videos and swimwear shots.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life. I’m surfing in Hawai’i one day, I’m on a plane to New York, I’m doing photo shoots, I’m working with brands, but most of all, I’m just having fun,” she added.

Below are eight of our favorite photos from Ashley’s 2014 photo shoot with Franzino in Guana Island, part of the British Virgin Islands.