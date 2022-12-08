8 Gorgeous Photos From Genie Bouchard’s 2017 SI Swimsuit Debut in Turks and Caicos

Tennis player Genie Bouchard made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 in beautiful Turks & Caicos. The following year, she returned to the franchise for a photo shoot in Aruba.

The 28-year-old recently bounced back after being sidelined from her sport with an injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery for a tear in her right shoulder in June 2021, a journey she has openly shared with her fans on Instagram.

She returned to the tennis court in August, after nearly a year and a half away, competing in the Odlum Brown VanOpen in her native Canada.

On returning to the tennis court post-injury, Bouchard told Sportsnet, “The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before. That’s what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the point is to play.”

Bouchard sets a great example of how to bounce back from an unexpected setback with grace and humility.

Below, we’ve compiled our favorite images from Bouchard’s inaugural SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Turks & Caicos.