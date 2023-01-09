8 Incredible Photos of Soccer Player Abby Dahlkemper in St. Lucia

Abby Dahlkemper is a powerful woman. The defender helped lead the U.S. women’s national team to its fourth World Cup championship alongside Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in 2019, logging the most minutes of any U.S. player during the tournament. She’s a proven winner.

The UCLA alum helped the Bruins win their first NCAA title in 2013. She won the NWSL title with the Western New York Flash in 2016 and the North Carolina Courage in 2018 and ’19. She hopes to continue her championship form at the 2023 Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand, though she is currently recovering from back surgery.

The 29-year-old was beyond excited to step out of her uniform and into a bikini for SI Swimsuit.

“I was kind of in disbelief because Sports Illustrated is such an iconic magazine to be a part of,” she said. “I was just shocked… and honored and I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes.”

Here are eight of our favorite photos from her 2019 photo shoot with Ben Watts in St. Lucia.