Rapid Fire Questions: Hunter McGrady
8 Incredible Photos of Hunter McGrady From Belize

The model has been featured in five editions of the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Hunter McGrady is a major advocate for body positivity and has dedicated herself to making the industry as inclusive as it can be. The soon-to-be mom of two has created a fashion line, All Worthy, with clothes that range in sizes from XXS to 5X and has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue on five occasions.

The model made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 through the SI Swim Search program and was featured in the magazine in 2018, ’19 and ’20. Her decision to return in 2022, just six months postpartum, was a no-brainer.

“[SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief] MJ Day texted me and was like, ‘Listen, you don’t have to say yes, you don’t have to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah I’m gonna do it,’” McGrady explained. “I want to put on a swimsuit no matter what my body looks like and show women who are out there that just because we’re moms, it doesn’t mean that we’re not sexy anymore. It doesn’t mean that we are less than. Like we can [still] rock a swimsuit.”

Here are eight wonderful photos from her 2022 shoot with Yu Tsai in Belize.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Earrings by Eklexic.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Boohoo. 

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Earrings by Eklexic.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Earrings by Eklexic.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Mara Hoffman.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andie. Earrings and necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andie. 

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Earrings by Eklexic.

