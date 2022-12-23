Eight of Paige VanZant’s Best Photos From Puerto Vallarta

Paige VanZant made her SI Swimsuit debut when she posed for the magazine in 2019 for photographer Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta.

The 28-year-old mixed martial artist is a former UFC fighter and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as a wrestler and boxer, respectively.

Since making her one-time SI Swimsuit appearance, VanZant continues to share bikini photos on Instagram with her 3.2 million followers and has her own line of apparel, homeware, drinkware and accessories.

VanZant chatted with ESPN MMA in March of this year about her future in combat sports.

“You know, for me I always say I have a plan of what I want to do. Right now, I want to do pro wrestling, I want to do pro fighting, I want to do bare knuckle boxing,” she said. “I’m pretty much open as far as career-wise, I do exactly what I want to do when I want to do it... I’m very passionate about all the things that I get into and I try to take them on 100%.”

“I know it’s a very athletic, demanding industry, but that’s where I feel like I shine,” she later added of pro wrestling.

Below are eight of our favorite images from VanZant’s photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.