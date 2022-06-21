A Look Back at Beyoncé’s SI Swimsuit Appearance

A Look Back at Beyoncé’s SI Swimsuit Appearance
Beyoncé is a worldwide icon, the most awarded female artist of all time, and a card-carrying member of the SI Swimsuit cover model club. In celebration of her release of new song, “Break My Soul” and new album, Renaissance, dropping June 26, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite Queen Bey moments in SI Swimsuit.
Beyoncé poses in front of her groundbreaking 2007 cover at SI Swimsuit’s Launch Party.
Here’s a behind the scenes shot with photographer Cliff Watts in Key Biscayne, Fla., creating the look that would appear on the cover.
More from SwimLife
The star that keeps shining.
The cover shot seen around the world.
With her eighth album on the way and a new single out in the world in less than 24 hours, we’re excited to see yet another side of Queen Bey. Until then, here are some more of her greatest SI Swimsuit looks.