Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu Grace the Covers of the 2022 Swimsuit Issue

A Look Back at Beyoncé’s SI Swimsuit Appearance

The 2007 cover model just released a new single on June 20.

Beyoncé is a worldwide icon, the most awarded female artist of all time, and a card-carrying member of the SI Swimsuit cover model club. In celebration of her release of new song, “Break My Soul” and new album, Renaissance, dropping June 26, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite Queen Bey moments in SI Swimsuit.

Beyoncé poses in front of her groundbreaking 2007 cover at SI Swimsuit’s Launch Party.

Photo by Peter Read Miller at 2007 Sports Illustrated Launch Party.

Photo by Peter Read Miller at 2007 Sports Illustrated Launch Party.

Here’s a behind the scenes shot with photographer Cliff Watts in Key Biscayne, Fla., creating the look that would appear on the cover.

Photo by Randall Grant in Key Biscayne, Florida

Photo by Randall Grant in Key Biscayne, Florida

Photo by Cliff Wats in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Photo by Cliff Wats in Key Biscayne, Florida.

The star that keeps shining.

Photo by Cliff Watts in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Photo by Cliff Watts in Key Biscayne, Florida.

The cover shot seen around the world.

With her eighth album on the way and a new single out in the world in less than 24 hours, we’re excited to see yet another side of Queen Bey. Until then, here are some more of her greatest SI Swimsuit looks.

GettyImages-1388259808
