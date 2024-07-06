A Look Back at GOAT Simone Biles on the Stunning Beaches in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Simone Biles continues to solidify her status as the ultimate GOAT, shining brightly at the recent Olympic Trials to secure her place leading the 2024 women’s gymnastics team. At 27, Biles boasts an impressive tally of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals. Joining her in Paris will be reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, and newcomer Hezly Rivera. This marks the first time in history that the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will feature four veteran Olympians, highlighting a significant cultural shift in the sport.
What sets Biles apart is not just her extraordinary talent, but her resilience. Returning to the spotlight after a two-year hiatus following the Tokyo Olympics, she candidly shared her mental health journey in an interview with Vanity Fair, revealing, “When I took a break after [the] 2016 [Olympics], I had the time of my life. I was doing anything and everything. But after 2020, it was kind of depressing until I started therapy and got help.”
The athlete’s openness about her mental health journey has resonated deeply, inspiring countless admirers. Her triumphant performance at the trials reflects her renewed confidence and power. As Biles prepares for Paris, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate witnessing her greatness once again.
Ahead of the Olympic games at the end of the month, take a look back at the time we had the pleasure of featuring Biles in our 2019 issue, when she was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.