Abby Dahlkemper Dazzles in Fierce SI Swimsuit Photos on Beaches of St. Lucia
In early 2019, Abby Dahlkemper was on her way to making her soccer dreams come true. The summer would bring the 2019 World Cup in Paris, and she would be joining the team in their quest to take home another trophy on the big stage.
Representing the United States in that capacity was “every girl’s dream,” she told the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team ahead of her World Cup debut. “It’s the pinnacle of any goal anyone would ever have set for their soccer careers. It’s special.”
Off the soccer field, 2019 brought the fulfillment of some other dreams, too. Before setting out for France and an eventual World Cup win, the professional defender headed to the beaches of St. Lucia with a handful of her U.S. Women’s National Team teammates. There, she made her SI Swimsuit debut, posing for a fierce and stunning feature captured by photographer Ben Watts.
Like her World Cup debut, her SI Swimsuit experience was an exciting prospect for the now 31-year-old. “I was kind of in disbelief because Sports Illustrated is such an iconic magazine to be a part of,” she said. “I was just shocked… and honored and I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes.”
The photo shoot made for an experience to remember. It was a testament to the athlete’s strength, power and beauty—and proved the athlete has as much to offer off the pitch as on.
Below are a few of the photos from the idyllic trip.