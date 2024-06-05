Abby Dahlkemper Was a Blonde Bombshell on the Beaches of St. Lucia
Professional soccer player Abby Dahlkemper posed for the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue on the breathtaking beaches of St. Lucia—and it was the same year that she made history with the U.S. Women’s National Team. The group not only won the 2019 FIFA World Cup in Paris, but they also took major strides toward bridging the gender pay gap with a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. Ultimately, the settlement won them a total of $24 million and a pledge to equalize pay for the men’s and women’s teams.
While Dahlkemper was used to being on camera and having all eyes on her, posing in a bikini was an entirely different ball game (pun intended). In fact, when she got the offer to participate in the SI Swimsuit Issue, she couldn’t believe it.
“I was kind of in disbelief because Sports Illustrated is such an iconic magazine to be a part of. I was just shocked … and honored and I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes,” she shared. “[The SI Swimsuit team] just made me feel super comfortable and confident in whatever I was trying on and wearing, so I think that that helped the night before. And then I just kind of got in zone in front of the camera on the first day .... As a soccer player and being out in the field you really have to make adjustments through the game, and I think that’s kind of similar to this shoot and the way that I approached it ... As I went along throughout the day, I ended up with a sheer shirt on and I felt comfortable and confident.”
Today, the 31-year-old is married to Aaron Schoenfeld and is a defender for the NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC.
Below are six stunning photos from her 2019 SI Swimsuit feature with photographer Ben Watts in St. Lucia.