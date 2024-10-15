Abby Dahlkemper Was in ‘Disbelief’ When She Found Out About SI Swimsuit Feature
Abby Dahlkemper didn’t picture herself within the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue. In fact, she didn’t really think it was a possibility. So she met the brand’s request for her to pose for the 2019 issue with a mix of emotions. On the one hand, she was really excited. On the other, she was in a state of “disbelief.”
At the time, she was on her way to making her first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance. The tournament, which was being held in France in the summer of 2019, was a big step for the professional soccer player, but far from her first appearance on the international team. She had been a constant in the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) lineup since 2017, making up a key piece of the team’s defensive efforts.
Which is all to say, Dahlkemper was accustomed to the spotlight—and used to accomplishing seriously impressive feats. But she was accustomed to notching big achievements on the pitch in a soccer uniform, not necessarily on the beach in chic swimwear. That is, until her 2019 SI Swimsuit feature in St. Lucia.
“I was kind of in disbelief because Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is such an iconic magazine to be a part of,” she explained of the feeling. “I was just shocked ... and honored and I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes.”
The Bay FC defender was joined on the set by fellow USWNT members Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Megan Rapinoe. As the last to pose for photographer Ben Watts, Dahlkemper had the chance to watch the process unfold in order to familiarize herself with it all and build her excitement even further. “I was talking to Alex, Megan and Crystal before and they had all gone and their pictures turned out great,” she remarked. “We were all really excited ... and I think this is something we’ll obviously remember forever and it’s such an honor to be a part of.”
But, as we mentioned before, that wasn’t the only memorable event of 2019 for the foursome. Later that year, they notched an impressive FIFA World Cup win in France. Dahlkemper only proved what everyone already knew: she’s an impressive force on the soccer pitch.
On the beaches of St. Lucia, she proved something else, too: she’s also an impressive force in front of the camera.