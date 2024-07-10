Alessandra Ambrosio Is a 90s Beach Babe in Designer Polka Dot Bikini
Alessandra Ambrosio is bringing saturated 2016 Instagram filters back and making them cool. The Brazilian supermodel is on a coastal vacation in Sardegna (also known as Sardinia), the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, and one of Italy’s 20 regions, and she’s scheduling time for some R&R. The 43-year-old was photographed from the side, while sipping a drink from a pineapple and kneeling on the rocky shore with shallow water around her and a sailboat visible in the far off distance. She donned a vintage-inspired black-and-white polka dot bikini from Dolce & Gabbana, and accessorized with small gold hoops, a dainty pearl necklace, sleek black cat-eye sunglasses and a trendy cherry red manicure. Her long brown locks were tossed up into a high bun and she opted for a bare-face.
“bellissima Sardegna ☀️🍍✨🍕,” Ambrosio captioned the carousel shared with her 12 million followers.
The mom of two, who shares her son Noah and daughter Anja with husband and business man Jamie Mazur, flaunted her super slim, sculpted figure and fresh sun-kissed tan. In the following photo the former longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel, was captured with a glass of white wine in her hand and two pizzas in front of her, and in another she added a flowy white linen button-up and white denim shorts to her look. In a separate slide, Ambrosio showed off her morning routine featuring a balcony with a breathtaking beach view, croissants, coffee and juice.
“Italia looks so good on you, Ale!,” one fan chimed in the comments.