Alex Morgan Modeled for SI Swimsuit in Just Bodypaint: See 5 Pics Here
Though she’s best known for her skills on the pitch, NWSL star Alex Morgan is also a three-time SI Swimsuit model. The 35-year-old athlete first posed for the magazine in 2012, when she was photographed by Kayt Jones in nothing but bodypaint.
Morgan returned to the fold in 2014, after traveling to Guana Island, British Virgin Islands, where she worked with visual artist Adam Franzino. Her most recent SI Swimsuit feature took place in 2019, when Morgan earned the cover of that year’s issue, following her photo shoot in St. Lucia with Ben Watts.
Though posing for the camera in nothing but layers of paint may make some feel uneasy, Morgan was comfortable in her own skin while on set.
“I was really happy and definitely willing to do this,” Morgan said at the time of her bodypaint feature. “I feel like it was art today that they drew on me. I didn’t feel like I was naked at all.”
The three-time Olympian, who has both a gold and bronze medal to her name, is a striker for San Diego Wave FC and is also a two-time World Cup Champion. Outside of her sport, Morgan is a proud wife and mother and works hard to create equity both on the field and off through her organization, the Alex Morgan Foundation.
In honor of her continued success on and off the pitch, below you’ll find a few of our favorite photos from the California native’s SI Swimsuit bodypaint feature.