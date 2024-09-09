Alex Morgan’s Last Pre-Game Walk Featured Her Adorable Daughter Charlie
Alex Morgan walked off the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium for the last time on Sunday, Sept. 8. The star athlete is retiring from the game after 13 years of professional play and a lifetime of soccer.
She made the announcement late last week: Sunday would be her last game in a San Diego Wave FC uniform—or in any uniform, for that matter. For Morgan, one chapter of her life has come to an end, and she’s looking forward to the next one: the birth of her second child.
The decision wasn’t easy, according to the athlete. But, through it all, she’s relied on the support of her husband, Servando Carrasco, and daughter, Charlie. The latter—who recently professed a desire to follow in her mom’s footsteps one day—joined Morgan for her final pre-game walk in San Diego on Sunday.
Dressed in a bright green monochromatic outfit (including a fitted tank, baggy pants and a cropped blazer hanging over her shoulders), the 35-year-old walked into the stadium ahead of her final professional game with her daughter by her side. Decked out in her San Diego Wave FC gear, Charlie held tight to her mom’s hand as they walked together into Snapdragon Stadium.
For Morgan, it was the perfect choice of escort for her last game. “No one else I’d rather have by my side,” she wrote in an Instagram post from the afternoon.
Morgan has always been an inspiration in the sporting world, and—in spite of her retirement—we have no doubt she will continue to be that for years to come.