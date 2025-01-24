Alix Earle Takes Cheeky Dig at Braxton Berrios When Announcing New Skinny Jeans Collaboration
Alix Earle is not only the face of FRAME but also the champion of the bring-skinny-jeans-back movement. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue last June, just starred in a moody, nostalgic new campaign for the denim and clothing company. She modeled the brand new Alix skinny jean, which comes in a rich deep blue shade and a black leather version.
Taking to Instagram to unveil her collaboration, Earle wrote, “My millennial bf is rubbing off on me I guess 🙆🏼♀️ ‘the alix’ skinny jean now avail at Frame :))),” cheekily referencing her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. At 29, Berrios is right on the cusp of the millennial and Gen Z generations, making her comment all the more relatable and funny. The playful jab reflects a cultural joke: millennials were famously devoted to skinny jeans before Gen Z declared the silhouette passé in favor of baggier options. But, alas trends are cyclical, and what was once old is new again.
The 24-year-old added that a portion of proceeds from the Alix jeans will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.
The Alix jeans are a modernized take on the classic skinny fit, offering stretchiness and a high-rise waist. The campaign was captured by photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh and is the perfect mix of edgy rock star and goth princess vibes. The content creator donned moody dark eyeshadow and voluminous platinum blonde locks, styling the blue jeans with a boxy black and white striped tee. For a sultrier touch, she paired the leather pants with nothing but her hands covering her chest.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
“Having ‘The Alix’ skinny jean available at Frame feels like a major milestone moment for me. I’ve secretly kept a pair in my closet for years, and when I first met with Erik [Torstensson, co-creator of FRAME] in 2023 to discuss a potential Frame collaboration, I couldn’t resist pitching the idea of bringing this classic (although some might say controversial) wardrobe staple back,” Earle shared. She explained more about her history with the brand and the year-long process of ideating The Alix on TikTok.
“Frame was conceived and launched in 2012 with one jean, the skinny de Jeanne, our take on the skinny jean in premium denim in classic blue. It became a best-seller globally, launched our wholesale business and was worn by all the supermodels off duty,” Tortensson added. “To be able to create the comeback of the silhouette, with Alix Earle, the content creator of our generation, feels so right.”
Shop The Alix ($128) here, and the full website at frame-store.com.