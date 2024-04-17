Alix Earle’s Metallic Chain Link Outfit at Day 2 of Coachella Is Everything
Ananya Panchal
Alix Earle showed up and showed out at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival this weekend. The TikTok sensation’s outfits were absolutely top tier and we’re especially obsessed with her Saturday look.
While most people are already exhausted on day two and go for more comfortable and casual ensembles, the Miami resident continued to outdo herself. The influencer, who attended the Indio, Calif., event with prebiotic soda company Poppi in promotion of the brand’s new lemon-lime flavor, rocked a super edgy, pop star-inspired black two-piece set. The Roberto Cavalli original number featured the coolest skin-baring gold chain details down the middle of the tank top and down the sides of the flared pants.
The 23-year-old accessorized with chunky platform boots, dangly gold earrings and a statement ring. She partied the whole weekend with beauty guru and entrepreneur Patrick Ta, and was also joined by her younger sister, Ashtin Earle, as well as BFF and roommate Kristin Konefal. The group stayed in a Poppi-sponsored villa, aptly and cleverly dubbed as “coachearla.”
Earle’s long blonde locks were styled into perfect beachy mermaid waves, and she opted for a super bronzed glam look, including a glowy base, dramatic lashes, smoky eyeshadow and a glossy mauve lip. The Hero Cosmetics ambassador showed off her slim figure and sun-kissed tan as she posed for a series of photos later posted to Instagram.
“making memories ,” the content creator captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 3.5 million followers.
“Just the most iconic,” makeup artist Ta declared.
“ruled Coachella 😍,” Lindsey Gordon wrote.
“This glam 🥲✨✨,” Samii Ryan added.
“Slayed the house down,” Shannon St. Clair chimed.
“Nobody has any business being this perfect 😩😍🔥🔥,” one fan gushed.