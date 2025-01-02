Aly Raisman Channeled Major Bond Girl Vibes in Black Swimwear for Aruba Photo Shoot
Legendary gymnast Aly Raisman took the world by storm when making her Olympic debut at the 2012 Summer Games in London. That year, the then-18-year-old served as captain for the Team USA, a.k.a. the “Fierce Five,” alongside Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber. Raisman became the first American woman to win gold in a floor exercise and the team also made history by winning gold.
The Massachusetts native followed up that monumental moment with her return to the Olympics for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro where the team won gold again, and Raisman became the second most decorated American Olympic gymnast after winning six medals.
In 2020, Raisman announced her retirement from gymnastics, and in the years since has continued to be a prominent name in the sport, making her commentating debut for ESPN just this year. Three years before her retirement, she also graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the first time and has now modeled for the brand a total of three times. Though we couldn’t pick our favorite photo shoot—they’re all so powerful and stunning—her spread of images for the 2018 issue is one we still think about often.
Photographed by James Macari on the gorgeous shores of the Aruba beaches, Raisman donned black swimsuits, both bikinis and one-pieces, serving absolute Bond girl energy while doing so. Her toned and tanned skin dazzled in the sunlight as she showed off her impressive figure and Olympic flexibility. Here are just a few of our favorite shots from that beautiful day.
That same year, Raisman also modeled for photographer Taylor Ballantyne in New York City when taking part in a special “In Her Own Words” series. The compelling and inspiring shoot saw the athlete pose nude, with words and phrases like “Survivor,” “Fierce” and “Women do not have to be modest to be respected” written on her body. Raisman, who came forward with sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar alongside many other women in 2017, talked about the importance of this particular shoot and its message.
“I put a lot of thought into the words that I wanted to put onto my body; where I wanted to place them. I truly believe that it sends a really important message that women do not have to be modest to be respected,” Raisman said at the time. “I think this year is extra special to me because I want people to understand you can be sexy, you can wear whatever you want and you can still be powerful. You can still have a voice, you can still advocate for change and you can still be a good person. You can still be respected no matter what you’re wearing.”
To conclude the year, Raisman said goodbye to 2024 on Instagram by sharing memories of travel, with loved ones and from the Paris Olympics.