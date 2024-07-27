Aly Raisman Has Fallen Back in Love With Gymnastics, Is Excited to Support Athletes at Paris Games
This year, two-time Olympian Aly Raisman will be back on the ground at the Olympics.
The 30-year-old was an integral member of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. gymnastics teams, when both squads took home the team all-around gold medal at the summer games. But following her retirement in early 2020, she took a step back from the sport.
Nearly four years later, she made her return. In January of this year, ESPN announced that the Massachusetts native would serve as a gymnastics analyst this season, providing commentary during competition. The gig has given Raisman a new relationship with her former sport. “It’s been so wonderful in 2024 to be back in the gymnastics world,” she said in an interview ahead of the Paris games. “I feel like I kind of have re-fallen in love with the sport, which is really nice.”
Admittedly, she “needed a little bit of space” from the sport following her retirement. Now, years later, Raisman is ready to jump back in and appreciate it from a different angle—the commentator’s box. “I love being on the other side of it,” she explained. “I like being able to ask the gymnasts or the athletes what they want me to talk about while I’m commentating because I want them to feel that they have control on their part of whatever I’m sharing.”
This Olympic games will certainly look different from her past experiences. Rather than competing, Raisman will be found cheering on the gymnasts and athletes from the sidelines and serving as an Olympics.com contributor. We can’t wait to tune in!