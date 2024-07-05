Aly Raisman ‘in Awe’ of Simone Biles Ahead of 2024 Summer Olympics
In addition to being former teammates, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are besties who constantly support and hype one another up. The 30-year-old retired Olympic gymnast attended the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis in late June, where she cheered on Biles, 27, who made the team alongside athltes Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.
Raisman took to Instagram on July 2 to issue a super sweet and supportive message to Biles, who will head to her third Olympic games at the end of the month.
“So proud 🥹 @simonebiles,” she gushed. “In awe of you 💕How special to be able to witness your journey ☺️.”
In the pic, the two grinned for the camera as they posed together. Raisman wore a jean dress and pointed at Biles, who donned her USA gymnastics warm-up gear.
“GOATS supporting GOATS, we love to see it !!” one of Raisman’s 2 million followers cheered in the comments.
“the best gymnastics sisterhood - love you both 🥹,” someone else remarked.
“What a journey indeed, you both are the strongest women I've ever seen💪💖,” another user applauded.
“Both amazing role models!!!!!! Thank you 🥰,” one fan wrote.
With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Biles becomes the oldest American gymnast to compete at the games in 72 years. Earlier this week, she jokingly issued an apology for calling Raisman “grandma” during the 2016 games in Rio. She was 19 at the time, while Raisman was 22.