Angel Reese Takes Corpcore Chic to the Next Level in Matching Blazer and Shorts Combo
Angel Reese is flexing her style with her latest Instagram post.
With this simple, dapper outfit, the basketball superstar proved that Corpcore chic isn’t a fashion trend that’s going anywhere anytime soon. Her outfit consisted of a grey blazer with black buttons going down the center of the garment, as well as a pair of matching grey shorts.
Her base layer beneath the blazer consisted of a white button-up dress shirt and a black tie. She paired this outfit with slouchy white socks, black pointed-toe heels, black glasses and a black purse. For hair, she opted to wear her brown curly locks in a half-up, half-down style that was simply gorgeous.
Check out Reese’s Corpcore chic outfit on Instagram here.
The Chicago Sky forward has also been in the news this past week due to a controversial referee call, which occurred during a game last weekend, and involved her and fellow basketball player Caitlin Clark.
Reese and Clark were at odds after Clark fouled Reese during the Chicago Sky versus Indiana Fever season-opening game on Saturday, May. 17. Reese and Clark have since faced backlash off the court due to the incident, with some saying that the action was inherently “malicious.” Clark has since denied these claims.
“Let’s not make it something that it’s not. It was just a good play on the basketball,” Clark said of the incident. “I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”
As for Reese, she didn’t have much to add, only commenting, “Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on.”
While it appears, based on these comments, that both players want to let bygones be bygones, there is still an ongoing WNBA investigation regarding the hate speech that’s been directed specifically at Reese from fans in the stands, as well as on social media.
“The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter,” the Women’s National Basketball Players Association stated. “Such behavior is unacceptable for our sport. Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”
We will keep you updated should more information become available.