Angel Reese Dresses Up Sleek Black Biker Jumpsuit Ahead of Chicago Sky Game
In the midst of a lot of fanfare surrounding WNBA pre-game fashion, Angel Reese is here to prove that looks don’t need to be dramatic to be eye-catching.
Though she has swung for some more dramatic outfits in the several weeks since she joined the Chicago Sky, others have served as the perfect example of what we might call “sporty chic.” The style is just like it sounds—think athleisure dressed up with just the right kind of upscale accessories.
The No. 7 2024 WNBA Draft pick’s look most recent look was exactly that. Reese recently walked up the green Chicago Sky carpet in the tunnel at Wintrust Arena in a sleek neutral look. The base was a simple fitted black biker jumpsuit from the luxury designer Alexander Wang. To that, she added white ankle socks, white Chanel sneakers, a black quilted Chanel handbag and sleek black sunglasses.
In an Instagram post from the pre-game occasion, Reese showed off all angles of the chic style. A stack of bracelets and a diamond necklace rounded out the look.
The 22-year-old rookie’s good style was only matched by that of her teammates, all of whom showed up ready to impress in the pre-game photo shoot. Wearing outfits ranging in style from business chic to sleek streetwear, the Sky proved that they meant business in the tunnel. Each and every look was a testament to the moment that fashion is having in the WNBA—and Reese is at the forefront of it.