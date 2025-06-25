Angel Reese Debuts Sleek Business Chic Look Before Breaking Yet Another WNBA Record
Angel Reese showed up to Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on Tuesday like she knew she was going to have a career night. But before the game, she wowed us with her corpcore-inspired ensemble and brand-new hairstyle.
The SI Swimsuit model—who is in the midst of her sophomore season with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky—arrived for their matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks in a look that transcends typical business-casual attire.
Sporting a charcoal midi dress with ruched high-neck detailing, the 23-year-old paired the garment with a cherry red handbag and matching black and red slip-on pumps. To complete the look, Reese added a silver bracelet, studded earrings and classic black glasses. She previously debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram earlier this week.
The former All-Star didn’t just look good; she produced monster numbers on the hardwood—dropping 18 points, 17 rebounds and adding 6 assists in the Sky’s 97-86 win over the Sparks. Reese’s squad had previously played the No. 11-ranked team in late May, where they ultimately fell 91-78.
With her stellar performance this week, Reese lapped Candace Parker to notch the No. 2 spot for most double-doubles through a player’s first two seasons in the league. She reached the feat with 34 double-doubles—surpassing Parker’s 32—while Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles holds the top spot with 45.
Reese’s fans rushed to ESPN W’s Instagram to give the Maryland native her flowers.
“Angel Reese double double QUEEN ‼️🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote.
“That’s my girl up there with the legends 🔥🔥🔥,” another commenter proudly exclaimed.
“She going down as the best rebounder in history,” a user predicted.
“If yall have anymore doubts about angel’s game then you are not real basketball fans!!!,” one user declared. "This woman made a statement today 👏👏🔥🔥.”
The forward addressed the media after the final buzzer sounded, sharing that her Chicago squad is “just taking things day by day.” Currently sitting at the No. 10 spot, the win is the Sky’s first since June 15 vs. the last-place Sun. “We have to celebrate our small wins. Tonight felt really good for us,” she stated.
The Sky will aim to keep that momentum as they travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Valkyries on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. It will be the first stop in a four-game road trip—wrapping on July 8—where they’ll face a familiar foe in the Sparks while on the West Coast in a Sunday afternoon rematch at 4 p.m. ET.