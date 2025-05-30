Model Anthia Mo Talks Embracing Her AAPI Heritage and Redefining Representation
With this year’s celebration of Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month coming to a close, SI Swimsuit had the chance to speak with Taiwanese-American multi-hyphenate Anthia Mo on what her identity means to her, what she loves most about the community and what she’s up to next in her career. The actress, model and lifestyle influencer is one to watch. With 1.2 million Instagram followers, fans are captivated by her everyday shares of her personal style and inspirational journey with beloved brands.
Having worked with big-name companies such as Amazon, Audi, Sony Pictures and Intel, as well as popular brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Forever 21, Revolve, Fashion Nova, SHEIN and Pretty Little Thing, Mo’s resume continues to grow. She also opened a runway show for Playboy in late 2023.
In addition to her determination, talent in front of the camera and stunning looks, Mo proves that her brains can certainly keep up with her beauty, holding a Bachelor’s degree. She is also carving out a name for herself in the acting world, appearing in titles like the movie Yellow River (2020), the short What He Doesn’t Know (2024) and the short All I Stole for Christmas (2024), the latter of which was produced by Sony Pictures and National Lampoon.
Q&A with Anthia Moa
While her followers wait to see what she has her sights set on next, she took some time out of her busy schedule to chat about her heritage for AAPI Month.
What does identifying as AAPI mean to you? Has that feeling evolved since you were younger?
Mo: Growing up, I didn’t always feel seen. I was one of the only Asian girls in my community, and there were moments where I wished I could blend in more. But now? I celebrate my AAPI identity with so much pride. It’s elegant, powerful and rich with culture. Being AAPI means honoring the women who came before me and carrying that beauty, strength and softness into everything I do.
How do you incorporate your AAPI identity into your work?
Mo: Whether I’m in front of the camera or creating content behind the scenes, I always bring my roots with me. I love weaving little parts of my heritage into shoots, like wearing designers from AAPI-owned brands or sharing traditional rituals in my wellness and beauty routines. Even in storytelling, I try to highlight the nuance of being Asian-American—equal parts tradition and individuality.
What do you love about the AAPI community? And what would you love to see evolve?
Mo: I want to be the kind of role model I needed when I was younger—someone who embraces both glam and grit. I hope to show younger AAPI girls that you don’t have to choose between your dreams and your culture. You can be both rooted and radiant. I want my legacy to say: you are allowed to shine in your fullness.
What advice would you give to another AAPI woman hoping to follow a path like yours?
Mo: Your uniqueness is your glow. Don’t shrink yourself to fit into a mold—especially one that was never built with you in mind. Be kind, be consistent, and don’t forget to protect your magic. And always remember: being underestimated is a secret advantage. Let your work speak, let your presence move rooms and never dim your light for anyone.
We also got to ask Mo a series of rapid-fire questions.
Go-to AAPI meal?
Mo: A warm bowl of pho.
The AAPI country you’d love to visit next?
Mo: I would love to visit China—for the landscapes and the food.
Favorite media by an AAPI creator?
Mo: Crazy Rich Asians. It was the first time I saw a glam, luxe version of our culture on screen and it felt so empowering.
Favorite part of your culture?
Mo: The grace and discipline we carry—there’s something so elegant about it.
Favorite AAPI tradition?
Mo: Making dumplings with family during Lunar New Year. It feels like love you can eat.
Favorite editorial/commercial you’ve done?
Mo: Definitely my Times Square billboard—it felt like a dream you don’t want to wake up from.
A brand you’re dying to work with?
Mo: Chanel beauty. Soft glam meets timeless femininity? Sign me up.
Casual or couture for everyday wear?
Mo: Definitely casual all the way. It’s fun to just relax after having to be glam all the time!
Dancing or acting?
Mo: Dancing is my first love, but acting gives me space to express deeper layers.
Bikinis or one-pieces?
Mo: Bikinis—always. A little sun-kissed skin and a whole lot of confidence.
Mo also teases that her next chapter is one to keep an eye on: “I’ve got something exciting in the works that blends beauty, tech and storytelling in a way I’ve never done before,” she shares. “Let’s just say… this next chapter is all about elevation, evolution and showing the world a side of me they haven’t seen yet. Stay close.”
For more on Mo, be sure to check out her official website.