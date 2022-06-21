Ashley Graham Apparently Gave Positive Affirmations to Strangers (And We Love It)

When Ashley Graham created the self-love challenge on TikTok in 2021, she was just being herself. Fast forward over a year since its release and the challenge has been shared by over 18K users. Posting on her IG account on June 14th, 2022, Graham shared she’s out to empower, uplift and inspire her community again by offering positive affirmations to strangers.

Together with Digital Creator and TikTok Star, Cyrus Veyssi, the pair held a microphone and sign reading, “*FREE* AFFIRMATIONS!!!” in New York City advertising to strangers on the street. We know one thing, whoever received their free affirmations definitely got their money’s worth - and so much more.

Graham appeared on SI Swimsuit’s Cover in 2016 after her photo shoot in Turks & Caicos. She’s since become an icon for body positivity while inspiring millions with her 2017 book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like. Graham appeared in SI Swimsuit’s 2017 issue where she was photographed in Fiji, and the 2018 issue where she was photographed in Nevis.

We can’t wait to see the final videos of strangers reacting to their affirmations given by Graham and Veyssi. Graham captioned, “I walked up to random strangers today and talked self love. I’ll show you what they said soon💕”.