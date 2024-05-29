Ashley Graham Proved Her Supermodel Status on the Beaches of Nevis
Ashley Graham made history with SI Swimsuit when she became the first plus-sized model to be featured on the front of the magazine in 2016. She was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos for her magnificent, iconic debut with the brand. The 36-year-old returned to the fold the following two years, traveling to Fiji with Yu Tsai and Nevis with Josie Clough.
The mom of three, who shares sons Isaac, Roman and Malachi with husband Justin Ervin, has been creating waves in the industry since she began modeling more than two decades ago. The Nebraska native uses her platform to share behind the scenes content of her glamorous life, as well as spark industry conversations about important issues like diversity and inclusion. Graham also loves to share valuable advice and knowledge with young models in order to ensure that they have an easier and safer time starting a career than she did.
“I have been so blessed not only to talk about things that I want to talk about in my industry, but also to have a platform—and people want to hear about it. People want the change; people want the difference; people want to know what’s going on. People want to see themselves in the industry that for so long has ostracized girls of my size. And here we are finally at that breaking point where we're not having to have that conversation anymore,” Graham told Elle. “I wasn’t put on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] as a plus-size model, I was put on the cover as a model, as a rookie, as Ashley Graham. This is exactly where we’re headed, and yes, there are so many more things we need to do in the curve/plus-size industry. But we are on our way and Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] made it very clear that they’re very excited for women diversity, especially in their magazine.”
Below are six stunning photos from her 2018 SI Swimsuit feature in Nevis.