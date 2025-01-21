Barbara Palvin Accentuated Her Crystalline Blue Eyes With Bright Bikinis in Curacao
For her second brand feature with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2017, Babara Palvin took a quick trip to Curacao to serve looks in the brightest and most stylish bikinis. This oldie-but-goodie photo shoot may have been one some have forgotten but, for her diehard fans, forgetting about this spread isn’t an option.
All of Palvin’s looks in her photo shoot with photographer Ben Watts are forces to be reckoned with, but the most eye-catching piece of them all was a tie between her soaked crepe pink top and baby blue bottom combo and her topless looks where her bikini bottoms demanded all the attention.
Which of these looks was the best of them all is still an ongoing debate. Even so, there’s no doubt that all of them are amazing—and worth revisiting. But don’t just take our word for it:
In addition to these looks above, Palvin’s other swimsuits ranged from pale pink and bright green two-pieces with perfectly placed cut-outs to bright blue ruffle ensembles that are super alluring and adorable. Although some of these pieces have since come and gone from online and in-person shops, they still serve as the perfect inspiration for those about to go on a beach vacation or for those who just want to show off their physiques in a fashion-forward swimsuit.
Last but certainly not least, Palvin’s neon multicolored combo was a smash hit amongst fans, complementing the now-31-year-old Hungarian model’s signature arctic blue eyes in ways they had never seen before.
Palvin’s life has certainly changed a great deal since this photo shoot. Most notably, she has gone on to become a married woman after marrying Beautiful Disaster star Dylan Sprouse.
After meeting at a party in 2017, Sprouse made the first move by messaging Palvin. And while he didn’t get an answer for months, the stars aligned and the pair officially began dating in 2018.
Some of their most noteworthy moments as a couple include moving in together, meeting each other’s family and being there for all of their biggest achievements, including Palvin’s runway shows and more. In addition to their countless relationship milestones, the pair are also very active on Instagram, taking to the social media platform to post pictures that would make any hopeless romantic envious.
As their relationship evolved, it was only natural that the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor popped the question to his longtime partner. In June 2023, they announced their engagement, much to fans’ delight. But that wasn’t the only treat shippers of the two would get as, only a month later, the two officially wedded.
It is truly great to see how much Palvin has accomplished since her SI Swimsuit days.