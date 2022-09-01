Barbara Palvin Stunned in Armani at the Venice Film Festival

The annual Venice Film Festival always brings out A-list celebrities in what is one of the most glamorous events on the calendar. Earlier this week SI Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin turned heads at one of its screenings.

Barbara Palvin attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

The 28-year-old attended the White Noise premiere donning a short-sleeved Armani Privé gown from the 2019 couture collection. It was covered in black sequins and featured a silver and red pendant design on the front, adding a little extra pop to the ensemble. She paired the look with a red and black clutch and opted to skip other accessories. Palvin went for a sleek geometric bun styled by Owen Gould and a dramatic cat eye courtesy of makeup artist Charlotte Prevel.

“Honored to be a part of the 79th Annual Venice Film Festival,” Palvin wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the red carpet. “Thank you, @armanibeauty, for having me.” Palvin is an ambassador for Armani Beauty.

arbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marc Eram—who also works with Soo Joo Park and Sabrina Carpenter—styled the model for the event that was also attended by Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle. Of course, longtime boyfriend Dylan Sprouse was by her side, posing in a classic tuxedo.

Speaking of black sparkling gowns, Julianne Moore dazzled in a similar ensemble. The actress wore ​​a sequin-embroidered gown from the Valentino Spring 2023 collection with a matching cape. She added additional sparkle with some Cartier jewels. Jodie Turner-Smith also rocked a long black gown with sparkles, but hers was a custom Gucci creation.

The festival runs for two weeks so we’re bound to see many more fashion moments!