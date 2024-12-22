Barbara Palvin Was a Sultry Dream in Daring, Barely-There Swimwear for SI Swimsuit
Budapest, Hungary native Barbara Palvin has been modeling for nearly two decades, starring in campaigns for prominent brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Victoria’s Secret and walking the runway for numerous fashion shows including Prada, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. She arguably rose to fame through the Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows, where she made her debut in 2012. The stunning 31-year-old, who married long-time love Dylan Sprouse in 2023, is also a SI Swimsuit model, having posed for the brand for a total of four years.
Palvin’s most recent SI Swimsuit feature came in 2019 when she was photographed by James Macari in the beautiful waters of Costa Rica. Though it’s been three years, we’re still not over the incredible photo shoot in which the Hercules actress was unafraid to bare some skin. Feeling empowered by her body, Palvin left little to the imagination with a collection of fabulous swimwear, capturing a variety of different aesthetics. Proving she looks good in everything, she posed in the water and on the beach for the unforgettable shoot.
We can’t just pick one favorite look from Palvin’s 2019 photo shoot, so let’s look back at four of her most daring and divine swimwear choices.
In the shot above, Palvin gave the camera her signature smolder while wearing a unique cut-out black one-piece from Gabriela Pires Beachwear that revealed just the perfect amount. Her tan skin looked amazing against the beach backdrop.
Opting for something much brighter, Palvin also rocked a neon pink and green two-piece from Haus of Pinklemonaid featuring a teeny tiny halter top. Her crystalline blue eyes completely stole the show in the shot above.
Stripping down in the water, Palvin also posed topless while wearing nothing but neon orange thong bikini bottoms from Andi Bagus. Looking back at the camera, she proved what a natural she is in front of the camera.
Another favorite from the Costa Rica shoot was a hot pink thong two-piece from Haus of Pinklemonaid. As Palvin showed off her toned backside, she pulled at the string of the bikini top as she looked off away from the camera.
For Palvin’s brand debut, where she jetted off to Turks & Caicos to be photographed by Macari, she was awarded the title of Rookie of the Year. Her incredible magnetic energy vibrated through her very first shoot—as evidenced by her hilarious outtakes video—an uplifting presence she takes with her everywhere. “I was super-happy,” Palvin said after appearing on the pages of SI Swimsuit for the first time. “It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot — like everything’s going to change — after this comes out. And you know, it’s an honor.”
More recently, Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the 2024 event, and she reflected backstage on how much her mindset has changed about modeling and being comfortable in her own skin. “In 2018 [at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion. Show], Dylan brought me Shake Shack,” she said. “But because I was really, like, not eating healthy. This time around I was listening to my body. So whatever I wanted to eat, I ate it. And I look better than ever.”