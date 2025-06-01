Bethenny Frankel Roars Onto the SI Swimsuit Runway With Fiercest Energy
In the world of reality TV, Bethenny Frankel is a legend. Fans who first met her on The Real Housewives of New York City admire her for her unfiltered authenticity. Beyond television, she's earned respect as a savvy entrepreneur through business ventures like Skinnygirl. She’s also used her platform to advocate for meaningful causes and is the founder of the disaster relief non-profit BStrong. Now, the world has seen Frankel in a new light: as an SI Swimsuit runway model at the 2025 Swim Week in Miami, Fla.
Frankel looked fabulous in her pieces for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Saturday, May 31, wearing bold colors and patterns. She also flaunted her bold, fun-loving personality during the event, dancing down the catwalk and roaring like a cat. There’s no doubt that these looks will serve as major fashion inspo for this summer.
The Cowgirl era will never die, and Frankel’s double denim bikini from Denimcratic proved just that. With a halter bikini top made out of a light denim wash and a bottom with a darker wash, her ensemble was as trendy as they come. The black cowgirl hat from Zandria was a nice touch to tie the entire look together.
Who said polka dots were out of style? This Toxic Sadie two-piece she also wore highlighted the timelessness of this design, as the hot pink and black top and matching bottoms screamed fashion-forwardness. Complementing the black of the dots and adding some more style points, Frankel wore a chic black see-through mini sarong—which she proceeded to take off and throw during her walk. Iconic!
Bringing the zoo to the runway, Frankel also wowed in her leopard print one-piece from Norma Kamali. The form-fitting garment took on a fun design, turning into an item that’s perfect for the summer.
Along with her talent in business and TV, Frankel became the successful person she is today through her no-nonsense persona that fans can’t help but gravitate towards. With her Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast and multiple books, she proves her wit and authenticity. Amassing millions of followers across social media, she uses the internet as a way to connect with people all over the world.
Frankel made her first Swim Week look easy. Earlier this month, she took to social media to explain why she’s on her modeling journey, stating that she’s looking to become stronger and healthier to improve her well-being.
This year’s Swim Week has certainly given those who aren’t in attendance major FOMO. From the exciting pool parties where people could relax and unwind to brand pop-ups to score gifts and swag, there was no shortage of exciting events to enjoy under the Miami sun. SI Swimsuit hosted multiple activations and other events during the brand’s two-day stay on top of the runway show, creating more incredible memories.
You can watch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, streaming on YouTube here.