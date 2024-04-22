Bianca Balti Is Glamorous in Leggy Mini Navy Blazer Dress
We’re fairly convinced there has never been an outfit from Italian model Bianca Balti that we haven’t liked. The 40-year-old has impeccable style—one fitting for her career in the fashion modeling industry.
Whether she’s walking the runway at international fashion weeks for brands like Zimmerman, sitting in the audience at those same runway events or simply enjoying an afternoon or evening out, she is sure to be sporting something worthy of attention. Her latest outfit, which she styled for the ceremonial opening of the Swarovski Duomo flagship store in Milan, Italy, is no exception.
Balti opted for sleek simplicity for the ribbon cutting ceremony. She showed up to the event dressed in a deep navy blue blazer dress with gilded starfish and seashell detailing. To match, she wore a pearl choker adorned with a gem-encrusted seashell, a couple of diamond necklaces and a pair of seashell earrings. She rounded out the look with a glittery starfish ring and a pair of chic black sunglasses.
Balti’s followers were just as enamored with the outfit as we were, making their appreciation for her style known in the comments of her Instagram post from the evening.
“Beautiful,” one simply wrote.
“Gorgeous,” another added.
The consensus was clear: the longtime model looked absolutely stunning for the grand opening in Milan. Where fashion is concerned, she certainly knows what she’s doing. We can’t wait to see to which events she takes her impressive talents for styling next.