Breanna Stewart Signs USWNT’s Rose Lavelle’s Liberty Jersey, Asks for Paris Olympian’s Signature in Return
Understandably, there’s a mutual respect between the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Gotham FC’s Rose Lavelle.
The pair are both gearing up for Olympic appearances at the Paris Games later this month. But, before departing, the USWNT member made sure to make a pit stop at a Liberty game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. And she wasn’t content simply sitting on the sidelines, either. Lavelle took to the court to share a moment with Stewart before departing for the evening.
The 29-year-old was dressed in her Liberty jersey to show support for the home team, and the basketball star, also 29, made sure to autograph it before Lavelle left the court. It was a special moment for both athletes. “I’m beaming,” Lavelle excitedly admitted as Stewart signed the back of the jersey.
Alongside a video of the interaction that the Liberty forward posted to her Instagram, she asked for Lavelle’s autograph in return. “I need yours after Paris @lavellerose,” she wrote in the caption, showing appreciation for her fellow Olympian.
Lavelle will soon be heading to France as a part of the 18-person squad representing the United States on the soccer pitch. This will mark her second Olympic appearance, following her debut at the 2020 Tokyo games.
Stewart, for her part, is a member of the 12-person team set to take the court in Paris. She will be vying for her third gold medal in as many Olympic appearances.