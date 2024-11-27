Brianna LaPaglia Teases Potential Tell-All Book: ‘Been Writing A Lot’
Barstool Sports personality Brianna LaPaglia, widely known as “Brianna Chickenfry,” has always been known for her humor and relatability, but her willingness to speak candidly about the darker sides of fame and relationships has only solidified her place in the headlines as of late. By opening up about her tumultuous relationship with country singer Zach Bryan and shedding light on the toxic dynamics many women face, the internet personality has grown her fan base and deepened her connection with her audience.
The 25-year-old spoke with Page Six during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and teased a potential new project while also shutting down any and all dating and new relationship rumors. “I’m writing a lot. I’m really excited,” she shared. “I have a book, and we’ll see. We’re coming out. We’re doing a lot of stuff. I’m married to my career. I’m never dating anyone ever again.”
Initially gaining fame on TikTok with her comedic takes on everyday life, LaPaglia quickly became a prominent voice in digital media through her roles as the co-host of the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards and host of PlanBri Uncut, where she offers unfiltered commentary on everything from personal stories to pop culture moments.
Earlier this month she shared details about her former relationship with Bryan, 28, stating he offered her $12 million to sign a nondisclosure agreement about their time together—an offer she refused. “People just flock to famous people because it’s cool and it’s fun, and then there’s so much crazy s--t that goes on behind the scenes,” the Massachusetts native said, noting that fame often masks toxicity. “I just don’t think that any of it matters. Like I said, been on the other side, am on the other side, just because people know who you are and, like, have money, it doesn’t mean you’re better than anyone else. I think everything is just about who you are as a person.”
LaPaglia’s honesty has struck a chord with fans, many of whom have reached out to share their own experiences of leaving toxic relationships. “I didn’t understand how many people it was going to help,” she admitted, adding that her decision to speak out even inspired some to call off weddings or reconsider their situations. Reflecting on her year-long relationship with Bryan, LaPaglia acknowledged ignoring several red flags—something she believes many women are conditioned to accept.
“Women are treated like s–t and we just, like, kind of take it,” she said. “I think once you verbalize it and understand what you’re going through, you wake up and it’s like, ‘Why are we being treated like this? Why are we taking it?'”
Opening up about her experience wasn’t easy. LaPaglia admitted she hesitated to share her story, fearing backlash from Bryan’s fans. While online comments have often been rude or negative, she noted that real-life encounters have been overwhelmingly supportive and “positive.”